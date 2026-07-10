Marine Le Pen - front-runner for French presidency

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right, became the favorite in the political polls immediately after a Paris court commuted her sentence.

The presidential election will be held in April 2027. The campaign has not yet begun, and therefore the main political forces have not yet finalized their candidates.

However, even the most prominent representatives of the left and center parties, according to polls, are losing to Le Pen. She would receive approximately 55% of the vote if she faces Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal in the runoff.

However, the Paris court retained the authority to remove Le Pen from the race at any time – she has been given a suspended prison sentence, which could always be converted into a prison sentence.