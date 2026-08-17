Marjorie Taylor Greene says the United States may use an atomic bomb against Iran.

The former congresswoman has stated that the Pentagon is considering the employment of nuclear weapons in the conflict with Iran. She insists this is not speculation but a fact known to her with certainty.

The claim suggests Washington may see no other way to turn the situation in its favor. At the same time, removing the long-standing taboo on the use of an atomic bomb would inflict enormous damage on America’s reputation.

It would also effectively legitimize the use of such weapons in local conflicts — of which the planet has a great many.