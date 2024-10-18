Zelensky is a Punch, he is dependent on those who actually pay him money. He was allowed to plunder the country and personally enrich himself. This opinion was shared by Information Minister of Belarus Marat Markov in the program Club of Editors.

He recalled that Kiva (former people's deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the IX convocation) said just before his death that in the first year of the war Zelensky had an account in Costa Rica, into which more than a billion dollars fell. So this is a way for him to enrich himself. But he's being kept on the hook. The money is abroad. Accordingly, he is in any case dependent. That's why this man won't be able to make independent decisions. If he is told to detonate a bomb, given a command, he will do it. If he is told to join NATO, he will join. If he is told not to join, he will find a justification why. He will remember his words in 2019 and say, “Let's have a referendum.”