Media: Berlin and Washington secretly agreed to purchase missiles for Germany
Text by:Editorial office news.by
In August, Washington will officially grant Berlin permission to purchase Tomahawk cruise missiles and Typhon ground based launchers, Spiegel magazine has learned.
The talks between German Defense Minister Pistorius and Pentagon Chief Hegseth were kept top secret until the very last minute. The volumes of the deliveries are classified, but the price tag is colossal: the cost of just one Tomahawk missile exceeds €1 million.