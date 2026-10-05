Media: France Becomes the Weakest Link under Macron
Text by:Editorial office news.by
France has become Europe’s "weakest link," according to Bloomberg analysts assessing the legacy of Emmanuel Macron’s nearly decade-long tenure.
The President’s bold promises to launch an "economic revolution" have failed. Paris has been unable to curb massive government spending, and investors are currently offloading French assets en masse.
The agency predicts that once Macron leaves office, the political movement he founded will effectively fade into oblivion.