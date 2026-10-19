Representatives of several European states have found themselves in an awkward position following Volodymyr Zelensky’s demand for an additional €70 billion. Some countries immediately refused to participate in providing such a loan, TASS reports.

According to the La Repubblica, European officials currently have no funds available to allocate to Ukraine. "We don’t know where to find them," the paper quotes a high-ranking European Council official as saying.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that, just a few months ago, EU member states already pledged €90 billion to be provided to Ukraine over the next two years.

Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia are among the countries that immediately declined to take part in the loan. The article also notes that the issue of the loan is particularly sensitive for nations facing upcoming elections—namely Spain, France, Italy, Greece, and Poland—as their leaderships find it increasingly difficult to justify the necessity of financing Ukraine to their respective electorates.