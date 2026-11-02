US First Lady Melania Trump has released an official statement declaring the high-stakes humanitarian mission in the city of Oleshky, located in the Kherson Oblast, a definitive success. In her address, she extended formal gratitude to the participating nations for their diplomatic coordination, as reported by TASS.

The Conclusion of a Synchronized Ceasefire

The intricate humanitarian operation relied heavily on a temporary cessation of hostilities specifically engineered to facilitate civilian safety.

"The ceasefire has concluded. The mission was a success," Melania Trump stated in a publication on November 1 on the social media platform X. "On behalf of America, I express my gratitude to Russia and Ukraine for their leadership and cooperation regarding the ceasefire in Oleshky".

A Blueprint for Diplomatic Dialogue

The strategic operation, which successfully routed vulnerable civilians through a highly organized transit corridor, is being viewed by Washington as a potential stepping stone for broader diplomatic engagement.

The temporary halt in local combat operations followed a strict, pre-negotiated timeline designed by international intermediaries.

"I hope that Oleshky will serve as a foundation for a lasting peace between the two countries," the First Lady added. "The ceasefire commenced on October 27, 2026, and continued until November 1, 2026, precisely as planned".