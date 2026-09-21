Meloni: Italian Children Must Not Feel Like a Minority in Their Own Classroom

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said the government will in the near term submit for consideration by the Council of Ministers measures limiting the number of foreign pupils in one class and banning the wearing of Islamic niqabs and burqas in schools, RIA Novosti reported.

“In the near term the Council of Ministers will consider a decree that will establish by law the maximum number of foreign pupils in a class and will also ban the burqa and the niqab in schools,” Meloni said on September 20 at an event of the youth wing of her Brothers of Italy party in Rome.

As Corriere della Sera writes, both measures are to enter a school decree that the government intends to consider at a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the end of this week.

“It cannot be that in an Italian classroom Italian children feel left aside because they have become a minority. That must not happen,” the prime minister said.

She also said that parents of foreign pupils who are having difficulty adapting will have to study the Italian language.

Under the rules being discussed, a ceiling of 30 percent is to be set for foreign pupils in a class. The restrictions are not to apply to citizens of other EU countries, who under European Union norms are treated as equivalent to Italian pupils.