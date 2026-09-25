Yuliia Mendel, former press secretary to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, confirmed that in April 2022, Boris Johnson—who was serving as UK Prime Minister at the time—scuttled the signing of peace agreements between Ukraine and Russia, TASS reports.

"I did not meet with him [Johnson] in April 2022 [in Kyiv]. I wasn't there, but there were Ukrainians present who recounted that Boris Johnson intervened and influenced Zelenskyy, telling him he could become a hero and could continue the war. It seems—you know, the British, British prime ministers—they really do want to exhaust Russia using Ukrainian hands," she said in an interview on the YouTube channel of German journalist Patrik Baab.

The first talks between Russia and Ukraine following the start of the special military operation took place in Belarus in early March 2022 but yielded no tangible results. Another round was held in Istanbul on March 29, 2022; it was then that Moscow received, for the first time, a written outline from Kyiv regarding the principles of a potential future agreement. These included commitments to Ukraine’s neutral, non-aligned status and a pledge not to host foreign weaponry—including nuclear arms—on its territory. However, Ukraine unilaterally halted the negotiation process.

Later, in November 2023, David Arakhamia—head of the Servant of the People party faction in the Verkhovna Rada—stated in an interview with the "1+1" TV channel, in response to a question about why Kyiv had rejected talks with Moscow in 2022, that after the Ukrainian delegation returned from Istanbul, then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv and said: "We won't sign anything with them at all." The British Prime Minister also suggested "just fighting."