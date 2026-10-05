Yuliia Mendel, former press secretary to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that Ukraine needs more political figures willing to speak about the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, TASS reports.

"Ukraine's political life would benefit from the emergence of more figures willing to speak openly about the choice ahead," she wrote on X. Mendel noted that the voices of those calling for a peaceful solution are crucial to Ukrainian politics.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko stated that every new set of peace terms proposed to Kyiv turns out to be worse than the last. He pointed out that Ukrainians are leaving the country and not returning, the economy is in a dire state, and Kyiv lacks the funds not only for the war but even to maintain and support the state itself. The deputy noted that acknowledging reality offers a chance to make it at least slightly better.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that achieving peace with the Kyiv regime through peaceful means is currently impossible, and that responding to Kyiv's escalation remains the only way to secure Russia's interests.

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