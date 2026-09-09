German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Alice Weidel, co-leader of Alternative for Germany (AfD), clashed in parliament over the government’s confrontational course toward Moscow, RIA Novosti reported, citing The Guardian.

Weidel said Berlin was deliberately intensifying the standoff with Russia and military propaganda to divert public attention from the failure of its own policies.

“While the United States makes another attempt to end the conflict in Ukraine, they only harden their military rhetoric, sharpen the confrontation with Russia and burn the last remaining bridges — to distract from their own catastrophe,” she said.

She also attacked the government on migration and energy, called for a resumption of Russian gas supplies, and pointed to the CDU’s defeat in the Saxony-Anhalt election.

“You still have not understood what voters tried to tell you last Sunday,” she told Merz. “Not that it matters much now. Your time is up anyway.”

The chancellor replied by calling Weidel a destructive force and pledged to keep supporting Kyiv.

“You are openly performing a truly grotesque inversion — swapping victim and aggressor,” he said.

Merz added that NATO, the EU and Germany itself had not threatened Russia, and that Ukraine had been moving toward the European Union before the full-scale war began.

“You support Russia. That is the deep divide between you and us,” he said.

AfD lawmakers repeatedly interrupted his speech.