The political crisis in Germany is deepening. Friedrich Merz has cancelled his planned visit to New York, opting out of an address to the UN General Assembly.

According to media reports, Berlin acknowledged that the Chancellor’s presence is currently vital at home. This decision was prompted by upcoming regional elections in Berlin and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, the results of which could determine Merz's future.

However, the Chancellor's domestic standing is currently near-catastrophic. Opinion polls show that only 10% of Germans are satisfied with his performance, while 88% are not. The position of the ruling bloc has also weakened.

Only 20% of respondents say they are prepared to vote for the CDU/CSU, whereas the Alternative for Germany party leads the national rankings with 27%.