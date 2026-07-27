Middle East conflict and drought threaten Asia with famine

The Middle East conflict and climate extremes threaten to leave millions of people without food. According to Bloomberg, the Asian region is on the brink of a major food crisis due to a decline in rice production.

The most important food staple in the region from Vietnam to the Philippines and India is under direct threat due to the war with Iran, which has triggered shortages and a sharp rise in fertilizer and fuel prices.

The situation is exacerbated by extreme drought. Due to resource and water shortages, farmers are being forced to switch en masse to less productive and primitive grain growing techniques. The impending decline in global exports has already triggered panic in the markets, with rice futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange soaring by 40%.