Migration Pretext or Provocation: Latvia Moves Toward Military Build-Up on Belarusian Frontier

The Latvian authorities are preparing to send the army to the border with Belarus: according to official statements, this is necessitated by the need to overcome the migration crisis.

The Latvian Border Guard Service claims that it lacks sufficient personnel to exercise control over the frontiers. Although Estonia and Finland have dispatched their own border guards to Riga, their numbers remain extremely small.

The decision to transfer units of the Latvian army to the border has not yet been taken, but should such a step occur it would signify a clear escalation of the situation on the part of official Riga.

In recent days Latvia, under the pretext of a “technical failure,” suspended the operation of the sole border crossing into Belarus and even threatened to close the border completely. At the same time neighbouring countries regard Latvia itself as a source of migration problems: Lithuania, for example, is introducing border control on the common frontier, while Vilnius asserts that half of all illegal migrants arrive from the Latvian direction