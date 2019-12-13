PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Russian Defense Ministry: Kiev preparing provocation in Konstantinovka

The road from Nice to the Italian border is dotted with trucks with Latvian, Lithuanian and Bulgarian license plates. The convoy stretched for 40 kilometers. The video confirmation was published by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia. Maria Zakharova noted that they were carrying food from Ukraine. Quote: "They believe that they need it in Europe, and not for unhappy soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces, who have been dumped and sold by everybody. And now there will be nothing to eat in Ukraine."

Azov leaves Azovstal

Meanwhile, the Azovovites continue to surrender. According to the commander of the Vostok battalion 785 more Ukrainian fighters surrendered during the past day.

Russian Defense Ministry: Kiev is preparing a provocation in Konstantinovka

The Russian Defense Ministry, referring to the testimonies of the captive AFU soldiers said that Kiev is preparing a new provocation with the shooting of the inhabitants of Konstantinovka. The plan may be implemented according to the Bucha scenario. It is noted that the militants dressed as Russian soldiers intend to shoot civilians living in the town on camera.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All