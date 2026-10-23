Minsk Receives "City of Friendship" Award for Outstanding Partnership with China

The Belarusian capital has been honored with the "City of Friendship" award in recognition of its outstanding partnership with China. The award was presented during the "China’s Cities of Friendship" international conference, currently taking place in China.

The focus is on strengthening ties for mutual development, with an emphasis on projects related to the environment, cultural heritage, and "smart" technologies.

This year, Minsk and Beijing are marking the 10th anniversary of their sister-city relationship. Over the past decade, numerous bilateral projects have been implemented under the "Belt and Road" initiative. Trade turnover has grown, and cooperation has expanded into areas such as industrial collaboration and academic partnerships between universities. The two capitals are also connected by regular, direct flights.