Ministry of Health of Gaza: stocks of childhood vaccinations completely exhausted

Stocks of children's vaccinations in the Gaza Strip are completely exhausted, catastrophic consequences for children's health are expected. This was reported by the Ministry of health of the enclave, writes RIA Novosti.

"The Children's immunizations are completely exhausted. The lack of vaccinations will have catastrophic consequences for the health of children and the spread of diseases, especially among displaced people in overcrowded shelters," reads the message published in the Telegram-channel of the agency.