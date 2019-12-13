3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russia-USA Summit starts in a day
Geneva intensifies security measures ahead of the Summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden. Tomorrow, the heads of state will discuss the state and prospects for the development of Russian-American relations, issues of strategic and climatic stability, the fight against cybercrime, problems of economic cooperation and the Arctic.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All