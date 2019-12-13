EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Russia-USA Summit starts in a day

Geneva intensifies security measures ahead of the Summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden. Tomorrow, the heads of state will discuss the state and prospects for the development of Russian-American relations, issues of strategic and climatic stability, the fight against cybercrime, problems of economic cooperation and the Arctic.

