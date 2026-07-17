The Montenegrin authorities intend to cancel visa-free entry for citizens of Belarus and Russia starting October 1. This has not yet been officially announced, but local media reports indicate they intend to make this decision any day now.

Montenegrin authorities are clearly bowing to pressure from the European Union on this issue: Brussels is tying any progress in EU accession negotiations to harsh legal discrimination against citizens of the Union State.

So far, only Serbia has been able to resist this: President Vučić has repeatedly stated that he is not prepared to pay for EU membership by betraying his long-standing allies—the Russians and Belarusians.

Montenegrin authorities, by all indications, have decided otherwise. Meanwhile, thousands of people from both our countries vacation and reside in that country.