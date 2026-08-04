First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that more than 80% of Ukrainian power plants are damaged or completely destroyed, TASS reports.

As he stated in an interview with Politico, following massive damage to the country's energy infrastructure last winter, domestic generation dropped to 12 GW, with a deficit of approximately 6 GW.

Fact

Until February 2022, the capacity of Ukraine's power grid was approximately 56 GW.

Ukraine began experiencing power supply problems in late 2025 amid severe cold weather and extensive damage to its energy infrastructure. A state of emergency was declared in the country's energy sector.

The power grid's condition was subsequently somewhat stabilized, but Ukrainian experts note that it has still not been restored. Shmyhal previously stated that Ukraine needs to restore over 10 GW of generating capacity and create approximately 3 GW of distributed generation before the upcoming winter season.