The Russian Embassy in Brussels has sent an official warning to NATO. In the document, Moscow stated that any attempts to isolate the Kaliningrad region would lead to a direct armed clash.

Russia would employ its entire arsenal, including nuclear weapons. The reason cited is the unprecedented increase in NATO military activity near the borders, including exercises involving offensive scenarios.

NATO spokesperson Alison Hart emphasized that the alliance has once again defined its status as strictly "defensive" and maintained that its activities pose no threat to the Russian Federation.

In the same communication, NATO stated that arms supplies to Ukraine would continue.