Moscow sees no prospects for extending grain deal, Russian Foreign Ministry says There are no grounds for prolonging the grain deal with the current position of the West! This is said in a report of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The deal expires on July 17. A year after the signing of the Istanbul agreements no one has any illusions about the humanitarian aspect of the Black Sea initiative. And the UN leadership keeps silent about two "inconvenient" subjects: undermining of the ammonia pipeline Togliatti - Odessa and gratuitous supplies of Russian mineral fertilizers to the poorest countries! At the same time, as noted in the Russian Foreign Ministry, the West has publicly stated that there can be no relaxation of anti-Russian sanctions, including for food and fertilizers. Moreover, Moscow continued to fulfill its obligations to the very last.