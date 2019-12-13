EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Moscow officially notifies Ankara, Kiev and UN of grain deal decision

Russia has sent an official notification to Turkey, Ukraine and the UN Secretariat of its objection to the extension of the grain deal. This statement was made in conversation by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. This is reported by TASS.

The foreign policy spokeswoman also said that the Russian Foreign Ministry will soon explain the Russian position in detail.

"Russia today officially notified the Turkish and Ukrainian sides, as well as the UN Secretariat of its objection to the extension of the deal. The Foreign Ministry statement with detailed explanations of the Russian position will be published shortly," Maria Zakharova said

By the way, earlier, the analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies (BISI) Alexei Avdonin said how Western countries were profiting from the grain deal.

