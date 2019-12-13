3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Moscow officially notifies Ankara, Kiev and UN of grain deal decision
Russia has sent an official notification to Turkey, Ukraine and the UN Secretariat of its objection to the extension of the grain deal. This statement was made in conversation by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova. This is reported by TASS.
The foreign policy spokeswoman also said that the Russian Foreign Ministry will soon explain the Russian position in detail.
"Russia today officially notified the Turkish and Ukrainian sides, as well as the UN Secretariat of its objection to the extension of the deal. The Foreign Ministry statement with detailed explanations of the Russian position will be published shortly," Maria Zakharova said
By the way, earlier, the analyst of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies (BISI) Alexei Avdonin said how Western countries were profiting from the grain deal.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All