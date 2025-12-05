US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that this is a systematic eradication of freedom of speech in Europe. This opinion is supported by the owner of another social network, Telegram. Pavel Durov notes that EU regulations are so complex and confusing that they are fundamentally impossible to comply with, and Brussels is taking advantage of this. Firstly, it brings in money, since anyone can be fined at any time. Secondly, the EU is consistently destroying freedom of speech: censorship already exists, and the authorities can use its axe at any moment.