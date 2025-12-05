3.76 BYN
Musk and Durov accuse the EU of censoring social media
The European Union fined the social network X (formerly Twitter) $140 million for failing to comply with EU regulations. Musk himself responded unprintably, and then proposed dissolving the European Union, saying bureaucracy was stifling European nations.
US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that this is a systematic eradication of freedom of speech in Europe. This opinion is supported by the owner of another social network, Telegram. Pavel Durov notes that EU regulations are so complex and confusing that they are fundamentally impossible to comply with, and Brussels is taking advantage of this. Firstly, it brings in money, since anyone can be fined at any time. Secondly, the EU is consistently destroying freedom of speech: censorship already exists, and the authorities can use its axe at any moment.
This state of affairs forces social media platforms to be compliant and comply with any wishes of European authorities, although this does not protect them from sanctions and fines.