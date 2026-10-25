Musk blocks Ukraine’s access to Starlink for guiding attack drones

Elon Musk has blocked Kyiv from using Starlink satellites to guide attack drones.

The American billionaire has openly accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of a gross violation of the service’s terms of use. According to him, the civilian network was never intended for offensive strikes or the killing of people.

Musk pointed out that the Pentagon has a separate, secure system—Starshield—for combat operations, and that only the United States government has the authority to decide how it is managed.