Masks of old people for draft evasion got on sale in Ukraine
Radio Sputnik, referring to the edition Strana.ua., reports that in the Ukrainian segment of the Internet one can buy a mask of an elderly person to avoid being served a summons to the military recruitment center.
The mask costs 13,600 hryvnia (32,500 rubles). But there are cheaper options on the marketplaces for 800 hryvnia (1.9 thousand rubles)," the publication says.
Last week, roadblocks appeared in Kiev and Kiev Region. According to the authorities, they were necessary for the exercise of security forces, held from December 25 to 28. However, on December 31, Lieutenant Colonel Ruslan Oleinik, commandant of the Kiev Region, said that the roadblocks would be used to serve summonses to evaders.
Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that an evader who fled Ukraine complained about death threats.
