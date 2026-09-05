NABU Says a Prosecutor’s Office Ran Cover for Scam Call Centers

A new corruption scandal has broken in Ukraine. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine says it has exposed a five-person criminal organization headed by a deputy chief of one of the departments in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Investigators say the group provided cover for a network of fraudulent call centers and legalized property obtained by crime. From the middle of last year, the gang laundered at least $941,000. The money, they say, went into expensive real estate in western Ukraine.

The names of those involved have not been released officially. The Anti-Corruption Action Center, however, has indicated that the suspect may be Serhii Kropyva, a deputy head of one of the departments in the Prosecutor General’s Office. The investigation is being conducted with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office.