Sergey Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, has stated that Moscow recorded interference by the European Union in the elections of deputies to the State Duma. According to him, the European Commission prepared a document in advance in which the elections were to be declared invalid, TASS reports.

“There was interference; we noted that. We noted the fact that in the same EU Commission they had already prepared, so to speak, a piece of paper in advance in order to announce that the elections were bad,” he said on Channel One.

On 20 September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the European Union, several days before the elections began, approved a statement that they were “invalid from the point of view of European standards of democracy.”