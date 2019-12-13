PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

NASA to study UFO in depth

NASA is going to step up efforts to perform a more comprehensive study of unidentified flying objects, BelTA informs.

The group will consist of 15-17 people from different scientific fields. NASA sees the main goal as identifying and characterizing the available data on UFOs, working out the best ways to collect information in the future and determining how the agency can use such data to improve its understanding of the phenomenon.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All