NASA to study UFO in depth
NASA is going to step up efforts to perform a more comprehensive study of unidentified flying objects, BelTA informs.
The group will consist of 15-17 people from different scientific fields. NASA sees the main goal as identifying and characterizing the available data on UFOs, working out the best ways to collect information in the future and determining how the agency can use such data to improve its understanding of the phenomenon.
