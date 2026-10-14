The alliance plans to launch massive missile strikes against Russian command centers and air defense systems in Kaliningrad, the Leningrad region, and Belarus, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The US publication The Wall Street Journal has revealed shocking details of a new NATO plan to launch a full-scale war near the borders of Belarus and Russia.

The alliance intends to establish a large-scale defensive zone along its eastern flank using drones and ground-based robots. NATO's strategy includes launching massive long-range missile strikes against Russian command centers and air defense systems in Kaliningrad, the Leningrad region, and Belarusian territory.

The primary objective is to eliminate Russian air superiority and enable NATO ground forces to go on the offensive. Plans are in place to coordinate these strikes via a unified digital intelligence-sharing system.

Such plans once again confirm that the West is systematically preparing for a scenario involving global conflict.