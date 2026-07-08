On July 8, NATO leaders adopted the final declaration of the Ankara summit. The declaration was unprecedentedly brief in at least the last quarter century, TASS informs, citing the text of the bloc's document.

The document consists of six points, while a typical NATO summit declaration includes several dozen paragraphs.

The final declaration states that NATO member states will allocate €70 billion to Ukraine in 2026 and commit to supporting the country at an equivalent level in 2027. There is no mention of Ukraine's admission to the alliance.

The document also touches on the Iranian issue. "Allies reiterate that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and call on Iran to fully respect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz" the final declaration states.

At the summit, NATO member states also signed new defense contracts worth $50 billion and pledged to expand joint production capacity and collaborate with industrial enterprises to accelerate innovation.

According to Reuters, US President Donald Trump told NATO allies of his desire to keep the United States in the alliance.

The final declaration did not specify the date or location of the next summit.