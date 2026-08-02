NATO leadership is preparing to implement a new nuclear deterrence policy, according to media reports.

The Alliance plans to deploy nuclear weapons in countries where they have not previously been deployed, such as Finland, Lithuania, and Poland. Additional warheads have already been transferred to the American base in Lakenheath, UK, from where they may be sent to the eastern European Union in the very near future.

All countries in which such weapons will be deployed recently passed parliamentary laws revoking their non-nuclear status. According to German media, the so-called tactical warheads are to be deployed: they are designed to strike port and railway infrastructure, as well as troop formations.