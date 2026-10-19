NATO member states plan to hold talks by the end of October to assess their arms requirements in the event of a conflict with Russia, TASS reports.

According to the agency, these discussions will establish targets for 2029, specifying the military forces and assets that each alliance member will be expected to provide.

The meeting will cover five key topics. The most significant of these will be determining the level of resources that individual countries are prepared to contribute. Additionally, the discussions may address the provision of conventional military support to nuclear-armed member states.

A second topic concerns the replacement of U.S. military aid; it is noted that the search for alternatives could become quite "frenetic."

A third focus will be on increasing attention toward the alliance’s southern and southeastern flanks. Furthermore, the countries plan to discuss ramping up the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and determining their future ratio relative to conventional weaponry. Finally, the agenda is expected to include the issue of deepening cooperation with Ukraine.

The Russian leadership has repeatedly dismissed speculation that Russia might attack NATO states by 2030. As early as 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a readiness to "formalize a mutual non-aggression agreement with Western countries, in order to alleviate any concerns in this regard."

Later, during a meeting with the heads of the world’s leading news agencies—organized by TASS—the Russian leader emphasized that claims of an alleged impending Russian attack on Europe are not merely nonsensical, but constitute a provocation and disinformation campaign designed to deceive the public in those countries.