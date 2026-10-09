NATO to Host Steadfast Noon Nuclear Exercises

NATO is launching the Steadfast Noon nuclear weapons exercise. Seventeen allies will participate in the maneuvers, which are taking place in Italy. No live munitions will be used.

The Aviano and Ghedi Air Bases will serve as the primary locations. Over a ten-day period starting October 13, military personnel will practice nuclear deterrence procedures, air operations coordination, and security measures.

The maneuvers will involve aircraft capable of carrying out both conventional and nuclear missions.