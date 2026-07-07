NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledged that the alliance cannot meet all of Ukraine's air defense needs. He stated this at a press conference ahead of the NATO summit, according to TASS.

Rutte assured that NATO countries are "doing everything possible." "There are limits to the production of air defense systems in Europe," the Secretary General stated. According to him, not only Europe but also the United States faces problems with producing large volumes of military equipment.

Rutte, however, declined to comment on Kyiv's call to allow him to produce missiles for the Patriot air defense system in Ukraine under a US license, calling it a bilateral issue.

On the same day, advisor to the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Serhiy Beskrestnov, stated that Ukraine has no missiles left for the Patriot systems, which is why the Ukrainian Armed Forces are unable to shoot down ballistic missiles.