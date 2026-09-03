The North Atlantic alliance is unlikely to last long; an attempt to invent new pretexts for the prolongation of the existence of NATO cannot continue for long. This was stated by the head of the MFA of the RF, Sergei Lavrov, speaking within the framework of a lecture hall of the Znanie society at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), TASS writes.

“In parallel the European Union has turned into an openly aggressive anti-Russian military bloc, a support of NATO. And in this quality it will not last long, in my view; more precisely, it will not preserve its original purpose. And NATO also, I mentioned this in my speech, looks for a reason for the prolongation of its existence. Here Afghanistan presented itself after the terrorist acts in New York in September 2001; then in Afghanistan the campaign ended ingloriously,” he said.

“Then a movement began for the revival of Russophobic, anti-Soviet, anti-Russian views. I do not think that they will last long, because an attempt to invent new pretexts for the prolongation of existence, an attempt to invent these pretexts at the expense of the spread of its dominance onto this region, onto Southeast, Northeast Asia, under the slogan of ‘the containment of China,’ the Taiwan question is inflated, this attempt cannot continue for long; it must sometime simply run out of breath, and again voters will ask: and what are we doing there? This is enormous money, when military expenditures increase from adopted decisions from 2 percent to 5 percent of the budget or of GDP, it is not important; of course this tells on the everyday level of life in these countries,” Lavrov noted.