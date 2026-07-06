NATO will try to prove to the US the benefits of membership in the alliance
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At the summit in Ankara, NATO countries will try to convince US President Donald Trump that membership in the alliance is in US interests.
According to Bloomberg, the Alliance's main task now is to please Donald Trump.
The article notes that the US president is still angry at Europe for refusing to provide bases and airspace for a joint operation with Israel against Iran. So now the alliance will have to work hard to regain its chief's favor.