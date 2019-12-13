NATO weapons to be produced in Ukraine

Ukraine launched the production of mines of NATO caliber - 60 millimeters. This was announced by the leadership of the concern "Ukroboronprom". At the same time, a significant part of the means for production is Ukrainian. As recognized the concern, their own capacity is not enough to wage war on parity terms. But this is just the beginning. Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrel believes that weapons should be produced in Ukraine with the support of European firms. This, he believes, will save on transportation costs. These are the plans of Kiev's Western allies: Ukraine will be made not only a testing ground for NATO weapons, but also a workshop for their production.