Qatar National Day

National Day is celebrated today in Qatar. It is a celebration marking the unification and independence of the country. The opening of the fourth stadium, ready to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was timed to coincide with the celebration. The President of Belarus congratulated the Emir of Qatar, his deputy and the inhabitants of the country on the National Day. Alexander Lukashenko confirmed the readiness to fully expand the bilateral ties and said Minsk highly appreciated the humanitarian cargo received from the Qatar side to fight the coronavirus.