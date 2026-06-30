Polish President Karol Nawrocki may limit contacts with Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the newspaper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, the reason for this is the Ukrainian leader's glorification of Bandera's followers. Sources in the presidential palace confirmed that this option is being considered, TASS reports.

According to them, this decision could be a response to Volodymyr Zelensky's efforts to create a pantheon of Ukrainian heroes and the possible inclusion of Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera. Nawrocki may present his position on July 11, the national day of remembrance for the victims of the Volyn massacre, according to an unnamed politician close to the Polish leader.

A new round of tension between Warsaw and Kyiv erupted after Zelensky, in late May, bestowed the title "Heroes of the UPA" (Ukrainian Insurgent Army, designated as extremist and banned in Russia) on a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit. In response to this decision, the Polish leader stripped Zelensky of Poland's highest state award, the Order of the White Eagle.

In turn, Zelensky refused to participate in the international conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Gdansk and announced the creation of a pantheon of Ukrainian heroes.