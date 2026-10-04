Nearly 2,000 Detained as French High Schools Stay Closed

More than 400 schools in France will not resume in-person classes on October 5 amid high-school protests that have swept the country, TASS reported, citing TF1.

According to the channel, about 40 percent of these schools are in the Paris region of Île-de-France.

On France 2, Education Minister Édouard Geffray said that on October 2 classes were suspended in 400 to 500 schools. He allowed that “probably on Monday their number will remain the same,” because in some places substantial material damage was done and in others it is impossible to ensure sufficient safety for the school day, including because of attacks on staff. The minister added that during the disorders this week 24 schools were set on fire or looted. Classes, he said, will resume partially and gradually, in particular for final-year pupils.

The high-school protests began last week in Île-de-France and have spread across France. Protesters oppose overloaded timetables, a shortage of teachers and other problems in the French education system. In some places the protests have turned into disorders and clashes with police. On the latest figures, nearly 2,000 people have been detained, 1,800 of them placed in custody.