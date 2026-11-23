Estonian residents have begun collecting signatures to maintain the ability to cross the border with Russia for family and humanitarian reasons.

The petition, reported by the portal Delfi, has already received nearly 2,000 signatures.

The petition's authors ask the authorities to make exceptions for those who need to visit elderly or sick relatives, as well as for citizens returning home from Russia.

The petition emphasizes that security measures must not violate constitutional rights or sever family ties.

Starting December 1, Tallinn will close all three existing border crossings for six months. This decision has already been criticized by authorities in border regions, who say it will seriously damage the local economy.