The third night of trials for residents of Kuban: attacks by Ukrainian drones follow one after another, and each time civilian objects and peaceful people come under fire.

In the Seversky district, debris from an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of a railway station: two people were killed, dozens of private houses and an oil-refining enterprise were damaged. On the night of 24 August, debris from a drone fell on a private children’s center in Krasnodar; three children were killed. Residents are being urged to take shelter.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called for an immediate cessation of strikes on civilians, emphasizing that the attacks constitute a violation of international humanitarian law.

Vasily Nebenzya, Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations:

“Having failed to achieve the desired results on the battlefield, the Kyiv regime has finally descended into open terror against the peaceful population of Russia. At the same time Zelensky continues to beg his Western patrons for new batches of weapons and ammunition that are used for strikes on Russian cities, residential quarters, and civilian infrastructure. The calculation is obvious — to frighten people, sow chaos, and destabilize the situation inside Russia. It is precisely terror that is becoming for Kyiv the last means of attempting to change the situation that is developing not in its favor.”

The scale of Kyiv’s crimes speaks for itself: in the period from 10 to 19 August alone, 475 civilians became victims of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. No fewer than seven-plus thousand munitions were fired at civilian objects on Russian territory.