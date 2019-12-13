Nebenzya comments on the attack on Belgorod: Deliberate terrorist attack against civilians

Another war crime of the Kiev regime and an act of terrorism. The number of dead in the shelling of Belgorod from the side of Ukraine rose to 22. 109 more people were injured. This was reported by the Governor of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov. The attack of the AFU on Belgorod is a pre-planned attack against a peaceful city. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN at the meeting of the Security Council of the organization convened by Moscow.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's permanent representative to the UN Security Council:

Do not build illusions and do not pretend: Brussels, along with Washington and London, as well as most EU countries are complicit in the crimes committed by the Kiev gang. I would like to emphasize once again: what we are facing is not a strike on military facilities with possible consequences for the civilian population, but a deliberate act of terrorism directed against civilians. All organizers and perpetrators of this and other crimes of the Kiev junta will be inevitably punished.