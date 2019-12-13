Europe is covered by anti-war protests. People with placards “World Peace - with Russia and China!”, “We appeal to the USA and NATO - do you want a world war?” have taken to the streets of Berlin. Sensible Germans are trying to convey to the public and their politicians that Russia is not an enemy, calling for a halt to war and hate speech.

“We came here to speak out against the fact that the German government has decided to send weapons to Kiev that can reach Russian territory. This makes Germany a partner in this war, this is very dangerous for Germany, for Germans, for the rest of the world. Russia is not the aggressor, NATO is the aggressor. Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, himself keeps saying that the war started not in 2022, but in 2014. And it did!” - says one of the protesters.