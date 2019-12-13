3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Germans take to streets of Berlin for an anti-war rally
Europe is covered by anti-war protests. People with placards “World Peace - with Russia and China!”, “We appeal to the USA and NATO - do you want a world war?” have taken to the streets of Berlin. Sensible Germans are trying to convey to the public and their politicians that Russia is not an enemy, calling for a halt to war and hate speech.
“We came here to speak out against the fact that the German government has decided to send weapons to Kiev that can reach Russian territory. This makes Germany a partner in this war, this is very dangerous for Germany, for Germans, for the rest of the world. Russia is not the aggressor, NATO is the aggressor. Stoltenberg, the NATO Secretary General, himself keeps saying that the war started not in 2022, but in 2014. And it did!” - says one of the protesters.
Alas, the pro-American German government is not interested in the arguments of the Germans. The authorities have another task - maximum escalation. And they don't care about the consequences. Chancellor Scholz, following the U.S., authorized Ukraine to hit Russia with its weapons. The Kremlin has warned of serious retaliatory measures.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All