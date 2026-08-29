Nepal will need at least $4 billion to restore the country

Nepal is assessing the damage from the massive floods. Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle told Reuters that $4-5 billion will be needed to restore the country.

He noted that Nepal needs foreign assistance to rescue people in tunnels, as well as to transport, identify, and store bodies. Hospitals and morgues in the country are overwhelmed.

Flood death toll in Nepal rises to 626

The death toll continues to rise. More than 600 people have died so far. In addition, nearly 2,500 people are still missing.

The floods also caused significant damage to infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, hydroelectric power stations, roads, and bridges.