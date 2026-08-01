The Israeli Prime Minister blocked the transfer of Iron Dome air defense systems to Ukraine.

According to The Washington Post, Netanyahu invoked the terms of the joint production agreement, which gives Tel Aviv veto power.

According to the newspaper, Zelensky's recent attempts to acquire American Patriot systems have placed Israel and Ukraine in direct competition for Washington's military resources.

Tensions between the leaders reached a peak at the funeral of the Russophobe Graham, where Zelenskyy and Netanyahu were seen engaged in an extremely emotional argument, the details of which both sides categorically refuse to comment on.