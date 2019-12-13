PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New way to spite Russia: West has taken up Kaliningrad

Western officials are looking for new ways to spite Russia. This time they have taken up Kaliningrad.

Finnish director of the Institute of International Relations and candidate for the European Parliament Mika Aaltola proposed to cut off the enclave from Russia. The idea was supported by the Baltic States. The reason is called problems with GPS in airplanes of European and British lines. They say that Russia interferes with them over the Kaliningrad Region.

