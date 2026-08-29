Number of Billionaires in World Reaches Record 3,8k People

The number of billionaires worldwide reached a record 3,795 by the end of 2025, with their combined wealth growing to $15.1 trillion, according to a report by analytics firm Altrata, BelTA reports.

The number of billionaires increased by 8.2% over the past year, the highest growth rate in the past five years. Over the past decade, their number has grown by almost 60%. According to Altrata, this growth in wealth has been largely driven by investments in artificial intelligence.

The average billionaire's wealth is now around $4 billion, while the median is around $2 billion. According to Altrata, this is due to the high concentration of wealth among the wealthiest individuals in this group.

Analysts classify 29 individuals as super-billionaires, each with a net worth exceeding $50 billion. In 2025, they accounted for 27.2% of the total billionaire wealth, up from 7.2% in 2017.