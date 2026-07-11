The New York Times claims that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio controls Venezuela's finances, the distribution of natural resources, and the appointment of politicians. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"Rubio now effectively controls Venezuela's finances, the distribution of its natural resources, and its government," the newspaper claims, citing dozens of officials and sources close to the governments of both countries.

According to the newspaper, the secretary of state is "deeply involved" in Venezuela's daily operations and is in contact with the country's presidential envoy, Delcy Rodriguez, via WhatsApp. They exchange messages in Spanish, the newspaper adds.

The New York Times claims that Rubio also oversees the implementation of US sanctions against Venezuela and makes decisions about who "can do business in the country and how." Rubio's team drafts licenses granting sanctions-free travel to companies wishing to do business in Venezuela.

"He (Rubio - ed.) has reshaped the country's oil industry and increased access for American companies.... Rodriguez makes important government appointments for him, such as the secretary of defense," the newspaper reports.

The New York Times also claims that the Trump administration is monitoring Delcy Rodriguez's "public appearances and statements." The newspaper notes that in May, Rubio announced a visit to India by the Venezuelan presidential envoy before the official announcement by the Latin American country's authorities.